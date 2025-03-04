FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAB

2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2025 Big Ten Women's Basketball Printable Bracket for Conference Tournament

The journey towards the NCAAB women's tournament is underway! The Big Ten tournament is set to begin on Wednesday, March 5th, 2025.

We've compiled each team's seeding, a printable bracket, and schedule that you can use to follow along.

Big Ten Women's Tournament Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Big Ten Women's Tournament Schedule

Here is when each round of the tournament will be:

  • First round: March 5
  • Second round: March 6
  • Quarterfinals: March 7
  • Semifinals: March 8
  • Championship: March 9

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

