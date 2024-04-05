2024 Masters Betting Odds Update: Scottie Scheffler Out Front By a Wide Margin

It's almost here!

The 2024 Masters tournament gets going next week, with the first round taking place on April 11th.

According to the Masters odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Scottie Scheffler is a big favorite to win his second Masters crown. Since our last Masters odds update nine days ago, Scheffler's odds have shortened even more, dropping from +490 to +430. At the +430 number, Scheffler's implied win odds are 18.9%. He's clearly the guy to beat next week.

After Scheffler, no other golfer has odds shorter than +1200 as Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1400), Xander Schauffele (+1800) and Brooks Koepka (+1900) join Scheffler as the only golfers with win odds shorter than +2000.

Rahm won the 2023 Masters by four strokes in a dominant performance. He has a chance to make even more history as only three golfers have ever won back-to-back Masters tournaments -- Jack Nicklaus (1965 and 1966), Nick Faldo (1989 and 1990) and Tiger Woods (2001 and 2002).

Koepka -- a five-time major winner -- has finished in the top 12 in four of his last six Masters appearances, with two runner-up showings in that time, one of which came in 2023. McIlroy has yet to win a Masters title, and it's the final piece missing from his quest to complete the career grand slam. Schauffele -- whose odds have shortened from +2400 in our last update -- is looking for his first major win and has played well at Augusta, notching a top-10 effort in three of the last five years. Overall, he has 19 top-20 finishes in 26 career major starts.

What does the rest of the market look like? Here are the 2024 Masters odds as of April 5th, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Masters Odds

2024 Masters FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Scottie Scheffler +430 Rory McIlroy +1200 Jon Rahm +1400 Xander Schauffele +1800 Brooks Koepka +1900 Jordan Spieth +2100 Hideki Matsuyama +2200 View Full Table

Looking to use your knowledge to build some daily fantasy golf lineups? Check out all of this week's contests over at FanDuel and all golf betting odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

