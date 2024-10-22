2024 Breeders' Cup Sprint Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Sprint is scheduled for 8:25 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Sprint Race Information

Date: November 2, 2024

November 2, 2024 Distance: 6 furlongs (dirt)

6 furlongs (dirt) Purse : $2,000,000

: $2,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 3+

Breeders' Cup Sprint Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Sprint:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner The Chosen Vron Hector Berrios J. Kruljac Tiz Molly Partners Federal Judge Flavien Prat Brad Cox Caperlane Farm Raging Torrent Antonio Fresu Doug O'Neill Rodney J. Winkler & Alfonso Mazzetti Remake (JPN) Yuga Kawada Shintani Koichi North Hills Co,. Ltd. Gun Pilot Cristian Torres Steven Asmussen Three Chimneys Farm, LLC Mullikin Flavien Prat Rodolphe Brisset Fred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding Prince of Monaco John Velazquez Bob Baffert Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC View Full Table ChevronDown

