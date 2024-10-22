menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Horse Racing

2024 Breeders' Cup Sprint Contenders

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

2024 Breeders' Cup Sprint Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Sprint is scheduled for 8:25 PM ET on Saturday, November 2nd. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Sprint Race Information

  • Date: November 2, 2024
  • Distance: 6 furlongs (dirt)
  • Purse: $2,000,000
  • Grade: 1
  • Age: 3+

Breeders' Cup Sprint Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Sprint:

Horse
Jockey
Trainer
Owner
The Chosen VronHector BerriosJ. KruljacTiz Molly Partners
Federal JudgeFlavien PratBrad CoxCaperlane Farm
Raging TorrentAntonio FresuDoug O'NeillRodney J. Winkler & Alfonso Mazzetti
Remake (JPN)Yuga KawadaShintani KoichiNorth Hills Co,. Ltd.
Gun PilotCristian TorresSteven AsmussenThree Chimneys Farm, LLC
MullikinFlavien PratRodolphe BrissetFred W. Hertrich III & John D. Fielding
Prince of MonacoJohn VelazquezBob BaffertStonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup