2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf: Horse Lineups, Odds Draw, and Post Positions

The 2024 Breeders' Cup is right around the corner!

This includes the Juvenile Turf race, which will take place at 8:25 PM ET on Friday, November 1st, 2024.

Here is what you need to know ahead of the Juvenile Turf race, including the horses, post positions, and morning-line odds.

When Was the 2024 Breeders' Cup Post-Position Draw?

Post positions for all 14 Breeders' Cup races were drawn on Monday, October 28th, starting at 7:15 ET. The event, called the Rood & Riddle Post Position Draw, took place at the Paddock at Del Mar.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Odds

These are the post positions and morning-line odds for the 2024 Juvenile Turf:

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Satono Carnaval Rachel King 20-1 2 Dream On Jose L. Ortiz 20-1 3 Noble Confessor Tyler Gaffalione 15-1 4 Al Qudra James Doyle 4-1 5 Zulu Kingdom Flavien Prat 8-1 6 Iron Man Cal Antonio Fresu 30-1 7 Seagulls Eleven Luis Saez 15-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

