2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies is scheduled for 6:25 PM ET on Friday, November 1st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Race Information

Date: November 1, 2024

November 1, 2024 Distance: 1 1/16 mile (dirt)

1 1/16 mile (dirt) Purse : $2,000,000

: $2,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 2

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner Scottish Lassie Jose Lezcano Jorge Abreu Winchester Farm Immersive Manuel Franco Brad Cox Godolphin Non Compliant Juan Hernandez Bob Baffert Ashview Farm & Old Oak Farm Tenma Kazushi Kimura Bob Baffert B Flay Thoroughbreds Snowyte Joel Rosario Danny Gargan Don Alberto Corporation Quickick Dylan Davis Thomas Amoss Gainesway Thoroughbreds LTD & WhisperHill Farm LLC La Cara Ricardo Santana, Jr. Mark Casse Tracy Farmer

