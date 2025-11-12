2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 11/12/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

Two solid teams meet up tonight in Tampa, and I think the defenses win out.

Both the New York Rangers (fourth) and Tampa Bay Lightning (eighth) rank in the top eight for fewest expected goals (xG) allowed per 60 minutes. The Rangers' defense is even more impressive at five on five as they permit the fewest xG per 60 minutes in the league in the split (2.1).

In general, New York is an under-friendly squad as they rank 28th in goals scored but 7th in goals against. That's been particularly true on the road of late as just one of the Rangers' past four road games has gone over 5.5 goals.

That gives me hope the Rangers' D can have success today against a Lightning team that is middle of the pack in xG for per 60 minutes (3.2) as that will likely be the key offense-defense matchup for this under.

We're also expected to see Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy in net. They rank 18th and 16th, respectively, in goals saved above expected

New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks

The New Jersey Devils and Chicago Blackhawks are both out-performing their expected metrics, but the difference is especially glaring with Chicago, putting me on the Devils to win by multiple goals.

Chicago ranks second in goals for percentage (57.0%), and in terms of results, they've been one of the season's big surprises so far given that they were supposed to be a bottom-dweller. But going by advanced metrics, they've been exactly who we thought they'd be as the 'Hawks sit dead last in xG for percentage (42.1%). They're also last in home xG for percentage (42.4%).

The Devils are a respectable 16th in xG for percentage (49.6%), and they've done that despite facing the NHL's hardest schedule so far, per Hockey Reference.

New Jersey is still one of the league's better squads -- eighth-best Stanley Cup odds -- and this is about as friendly as road matchups get.

