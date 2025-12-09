2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 12/9/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

New Jersey Devils at Ottawa Senators

While the results haven't been going their way of late, the Ottawa Senators' underlying numbers look dang good.

At five on five over the last 10 games, Ottawa ranks first in the NHL in expected goals (xG) for percentage (58.8%). They're seventh in xG created in the split and have also allowed the second-fewest xG. In short, they're performing at an elite level at five on five lately despite losing five of their last seven games.

In that same split, the New Jersey Devils rank right around the league average in xG for percentage (48.8%). They've also been getting poor results, losing five in a row, but those results are more deserved than what's been happening to the Sens.

New Jersey has lost four of its previous five road games, and with Ottawa performing extremely well at five on five, I like the Sens to notch a win tonight.

Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues

The Boston Bruins have been conceding a lot of chances lately, which has me interested in Dylan Holloway to record a point at near even-money odds.

At five on five over the previous 10 games, Boston has allowed the most xG per 60 in the league (3.9). That's nothing new for the Bruins this season as they've surrendered the most xG per game on the year (3.7).

The St. Louis Blues aren't very good offensively, generating the seventh-fewest xG per 60 (2.8) at five on five over the last 10. But this matchup should be a big help.

Holloway is second on the Blues in points this campaign, totaling eight goals and nine assists through 30 games. He's registered a point in six of his last nine games, including a three-point outburst last time out as well as an assist versus Boston on December 4th. He's in a great spot to keep rolling.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.