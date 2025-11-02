2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Seahawks at Commanders on Sunday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Sunday night matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Seahawks at Commanders Betting Picks on Sunday Night Football

The Seahawks are 5-2, whereas the Commanders sit at 3-5. Our schedule-adjusted rankings have Seattle ranked 13th on offense and 8th on defense while Washington is 14th and 26th. In Week 9's NFL Power Rankings, the Seahawks (10th) are head and shoulders above the Commanders (23rd).

With that said, being favored on the road isn't a big surprise. The first half spread is favoring Seattle by 1.5 points. We can get good value here thanks to +100 odds.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Fast starts have helped the Seahawks get to their 5-2 start. They're tied with posting the fourth-most points per first half while giving up the third-fewest points per first half. Meanwhile, Washington logs the 15th-fewest points per first half and allow the 8th-most points per first half.

Seattle carries overall advantages in this matchup on both sides of the ball, as well. This includes the Commanders carrying the 10th-highest rush-play rate while averaging 5.2 yards per carry (4th-most). Washington sports the seventh-best adjusted rush offense, but the Seahawks have the answer by limiting teams to 3.3 yards per carry (the fewest) while ranking as the second-best adjusted rush D.

Pass protection could be an issue, too, as Washington left tackle Laremy Tunsil (hamstring) is questionable. Seattle boasts the second-best adjusted pressure rate.

The Seahawks' defense could be the difference in this matchup of two quality offenses. This should propel Seattle's usual first half success.

Of course, putting points on the scoreboard is vital if the Seahawks are to cover the first half spread. Seattle's success comes from through the air, ranking as the eighth-best adjusted pass offense and second-worst adjusted rush offense.

While a one-dimensional offense will likely bite the Seahawks sooner rather than later, I don't expect that time to come on Sunday. In fact, this works in Seattle's favor. Washington ranks as the 5th-worst adjusted pass D and 14th-worst adjusted rush defense. The Commanders giving up 8.4 yards per passing attempt (the most) sets off the alarms.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Seattle features one of the best QB-WR tandems in football. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Sam Darnold carries 0.17 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db). Washington runs man coverage at the ninth-highest rate, and Darnold touts the eighth-highest completion percentage and passer rating against man coverage (via PlayerProfiler).

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's absurd 4.27 yards per route run alongside a league-high 819 receiving yards is causing many defensive coordinators sleepless nights. Making matters worse, JSN's yards per route run jumps to 4.51 against man coverage. As seen in our wide receiver-cornerback matchups to target in Week 9, Smith-Njigba's lofty numbers should keep up.

This offense should be able to do exactly what it wants on Sunday night -- air it out. Capped by carrying the 10th-highest red zone scoring rate while the Commanders cede the 7th-highest red zone scoring percentage, give me the Seahawks to go over 25.5 points.

Get a 25% Profit Boost to use on a LIVE wager for the Seahawks vs. Commanders NFL game on November 2nd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.