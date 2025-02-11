2 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Tuesday 2/11/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Toronto Raptors at Philadelphia 76ers

The Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers collide on Tuesday as both teams are hoping to find their footing. Toronto has lost four straight games, and Philadelphia is on a three-game losing streak while dropping five of their last six.

The under is standing out as a promising side. Considering both teams are in the bottom half of defensive rating, the 226 total makes sense. However, the injury report alone has me questioning if the over is obtainable.

For the Raptors, RJ Barrett (concussion) and Brandon Ingram (ankle) will be out. Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable, and we know there's rarely second thought about keeping Embiid out of the lineup.

Adding to the under, the Sixers play at the third-slowest pace -- which leads to averaging the fifth-fewest shots per game while giving up the third-fewest field goal attempts per contest. The three-ball could take a backseat in this matchup too, giving us even more reason to back the under.

Total Points Under Feb 12 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Both squads are in the bottom half for three-point attempts per game. The Raptors have the third-highest shot distribution around the rim while the 76ers sport the eighth-highest mark (per Dunks & Threes). Toronto even logs the third-most points in the paint per game.

Fewer three-pointers helps the under deliver. Each offense is in the bottom 10 of points per game (PPG) and effective field goal percentage (eFG%) too. In line with DRatings' predicted 223.8-point total, give me the under.

Detroit Pistons at Chicago Bulls

The Detroit Pistons have logged 121.6 PPG over their last five games, and they enter a positive scoring environment tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago has the fourth-worst defensive rating and plays at the third-quick pace. Detroit could look to slow the game down some, but it doesn't bring a huge difference as the 17th-quickest pace. Plus, this offense still gets plenty of looks by recording the 13th-most made field goals per game.

When looking at shot distributions, a big scoring night from the Pistons is certainly in the picture. Detroit loves to live in the painted area, racking up the 9th-most points in the paint per game while carrying the 12th-highest shot distribution around the rim.

Away Team Total Points Detroit Pistons Feb 12 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Meanwhile, the Bulls cede the most points in the paint per contest and the second highest shot distribution around the rim. Chicago's interior defenders aren't posing much of a threat, proven by Nikola Vucevic's 118.9 defensive rating. Pieces like Jalen Duren should be in store for big outings, for Duren takes 98.5% of his shots within 10 feet of the rim. Duren was one of the bigs circled in our Austin Swaim's NBA DFS picks for Tuesday.

Dominating the rebounding battle should only give Detroit even more field goal attempts. It has the 9th-highest defensive rebounding rate and 2nd-highest offensive rebounding percentage while the Bulls rank 28th and 8th in the categories.

Against a defense that allows 120.3 PPG (second-most), expect the Pistons' red-hot scoring stretch to continue.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on any NBA games taking place on February 11th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.