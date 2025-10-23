2 Best NBA Bets and Predictions for Thursday 10/23/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best NBA Betting Picks

Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers

There are a few reasons I'm into the under in tonight's NBA Finals rematch between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers.

Starting on the court, the Thunder are an excellent defensive team. They ended last season ranked first in defensive rating at a clip of 106.6 -- well ahead of the second-place mark of 109.1. That defense was on full display against the Houston Rockets on Opening Night as OKC held Houston to 104 points in regulation.

On the Indiana side, it's a bit of a mystery what the Pacers will look like without Tyrese Haliburton. Losing Hali might turn them into a more under-friendly side as it will surely hurt their offense but may improve their defense. There's a chance Indiana doesn't push the pace as much sans Haliburton. We'll have to see.

Outside of the court, OKC just had their ring ceremony on Tuesday and followed it with a double-OT game. Now they're traveling to Indy to take on a team that knows OKC very well after last year's seven-game Finals. In short, it's been an exhausting couple days for the Thunder, and I think that could hurt their offense. Plus, they're without Jalen Williams, their second-best offensive player.

All in all, the under intrigues me tonight.

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

There's a lot to like about what the Denver Nuggets did this summer, but I think they'll start the campaign with a loss at the Golden State Warriors.

After the All-Star break last season, the Warriors had the NBA's third-best net rating (+9.1). They were legit really darn good with Jimmy Butler in the fold, and they looked the part on Tuesday in a 10-point road win over the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets ended up being a tough out in the playoffs last year, per usual, but don't forget how meh they were down the stretch last season. In that same post-break split, Denver was 19th in net rating (-0.2) and fired Mike Malone right before the postseason. While I love the addition of Cameron Johnson, it may take some time for Denver to gel.

I'm backing Golden State to fend off Nikola Jokic and move to 2-0.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.