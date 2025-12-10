2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 12/10/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

Collin Gillespie is averaging 20.0 points per game in the past three games, starting with a 28-point outburst against the Los Angeles Lakers in a game where Devin Booker exited early. But there are a few reasons I like the under on Gillespie's points prop at this line of 13.5.

The biggest reason is that the Oklahoma City Thunder are absolutely elite defensively. OKC ranks first -- by a lot -- in defensive rating at a mark of 104.1. The second-place team (Houston Rockets) owns a clip of 110.7.

In addition to that, OKC allows the fewest points per game to PGs (22.9).

Plus, there's a chance Booker suits up today as he's been upgraded to questionable.

This is a brutal matchup for Gillespie, so I feel comfortable taking him under 13.5 now and assuming the risk that maybe Booker sits and Gillespie has to shoulder more of the offensive load.

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers

There's no Victor Wembanyama tonight for the San Antonio Spurs, which is why the Lakers are 7.0-point favorites.

My favorite way to get exposure to this game is by taking LA to win the first quarter by at least three points.

As we've touched on a few times since Wemby went out, his on/off splits are crazy -- especially when it comes to San Antonio's defense.

With Wemby off the floor, the Spurs are giving up 119.6 points per 100 possessions. With Wemby on the court, they allow 108.1 points. Wemby is the difference between the Spurs being a top-notch defense or one of the NBA's worst defenses.

In a big game with a semifinal spot on the line, the Lakers should be amped up from the jump, and Luka Doncic typically plays most of the first quarter. LA has been excellent in the first quarter at home lately, ranking third in first-period net rating over the past five games as well as fourth in offensive rating in the split.

Facing one of the NBA's worst defenses -- Spurs are 26th in overall defensive rating in the past five games -- LA should be able to start fast at home tonight.

