2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Lakers at Grizzlies

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Lakers at Grizzlies Betting Picks

It's scary to take the under on anything Austin Reaves right now, but I think this is the right play tonight.

Austin Reaves - Points Austin Reaves Under Nov 1 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Reaves has been cooking sans Luka Doncic the last three games, putting up point totals of 51, 41 and 28 while taking at least 22 shots in all of those games. But Luka is trending toward playing tonight, and Doncic returning should mean less opportunities for Reaves.

In the two games Luka has played this year, Reaves netted 26 and 25 points while averaging 15.5 shots per game. The point totals are close to this 28.5-point line, but to get there, Reaves had to be super efficient as he shot a combined 58.1% from the floor and 41.0% from three over those two games.

I don't think Reaves will maintain those shooting clips, which puts me on his under against the Grizz.

The Lakers have been getting torched by small forwards, giving up the fourth-most points per game to the position (30.4). Jaylen Wells can take advantage.

Jaylen Wells - Points Jaylen Wells Over Nov 1 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wells had a nice rookie season, starting 74 games and scoring 10.4 points per night. He's on a similar path this year, starting in all five of Memphis' contests while averaging 9.4 points and 26.8 minutes per game.

Wells' shooting numbers are down from where they were a year ago. So far this year, he's making just 26.7% from three and 34.1% from the floor. A year ago, he hit 35.2% from three and 42.5% from the field.

With a good matchup on tap and positive shooting regression headed his way, Wells can net 11-plus points tonight.

