2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks at Celtics

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Celtics Betting Picks

Even with the Boston Celtics being a far cry from the team they were a year ago, they're still a very slight 1.5-point favorite at home against the New York Knicks. While that could be surprising to some, I think it's selling Boston short a little bit.

Moneyline Boston Celtics Dec 3 1:10am UTC

Across the last 10 games, Boston and New York have the exact same net rating (+5.9). Offense has been the name of the game for Boston as they're third in offensive rating during that span, compared to 20th in defensive rating.

Despite being short-handed, the Celtics have kept doing what they do on offense -- bombing from three. They're third in treys attempted per game (43.0) as well as fourth in three-point attempt rate (46.8%).

That makes them a volatile team. If the threes are falling, they can beat anyone. If they're not falling, they can lose to anyone.

Boston can really lean into the three-ball in this matchup with the Knicks because New York is allowing the second-highest three-point attempt rate (46.5%).

With the Celtics playing at home and shooting the ball really well of late -- 40.1% from three over their past four games -- I am backing them to have a good night from three and top New York.

Given I think Boston is going to take a boatload of threes tonight, I'm also intrigued by the over on the three-point props on a few of their guys. Payton Pritchard to make at least three triples is my favorite of the bunch.

3+ Made Threes Payton Pritchard

Pritchard started the campaign ice-cold from deep, shooting 18.0% from three across his first seven games of the season. It's been much better since.

From that point forward, Pritchard is making 41.8% of his three-point tries, averaging 3.5 makes on 8.5 tries per game.

Pritchard is posting career-high numbers in points per game (17.5), three-point attempts per game (8.0) and usage rate (21.5%). He's in a great spot to take advantage of a Knicks defense that is conceding the second-highest three-point attempt rate.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

