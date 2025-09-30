2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Reds at Dodgers Game 1

It's time for playoff baseball!

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Cincinnati Reds take on the Los Angeles Dodgers?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Reds at Dodgers Wild Card Game 1

In the playoffs, if a pitcher is struggling, teams are much quicker to pull the plug. On the flip side, if a starter is cruising, teams are more likely to have a longer leash given the importance of the game.

I think the second scenario could come into play tonight, which puts me on the over on Hunter Greene's outs recorded prop.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Greene has always been able to miss bats. In 2025, he put it all together and took a leap into the elite ace territory, posting career-best clips in SIERA (3.06), strikeout rate (31.4%) and swinging-strike rate (15.4%).

He's gone at least six innings in six of his last eight starts, although one of the exceptions was a five-inning outing versus the Dodgers. He's thrown at least 96 pitches in six of his past seven appearances.

For the Reds to have any chance to knock off the mighty Dodgers in this series, they really need to win tonight when their ace is on the mound. After Greene leaves the game, we will see a Cincy bullpen that has allowed the fourth-most homers per nine over the last 30 days (1.42), so the Reds' best chance today is to ride a locked-in Greene for as long as they can.

While this is obviously a tough matchup for any pitcher, Greene is capable of quieting LA's star-studded lineup, and if he's on, he should have a long leash.

This bet correlates well with the Greene outs bet. If Greene pitches deep into the game, there's a good chance the under hits because I think Blake Snell is going to quiet the Reds' offense on the other side.

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later.

Cincinnati finished the regular season 24th in wOBA against lefties (.289). Overall this year -- against both lefties and righties -- the Reds were 21st in road wOBA (.303). Facing Snell in LA is a rough matchup for them.

Snell threw just 61.1 MLB innings this season due to injury, but when he was on the mound, he was darn good. He produced a 3.61 SIERA, 28.3% K rate and 15.3% swinging-strike rate. He found his best form toward the end of the campaign -- allowing one earned run total over his last three starts (19 IP) and fanning 28 in that time. He can be dominant, and I expect him to show that against a middling Reds offense.

As mentioned in the Greene section, it's fair to be concerned about the Reds' bullpen. I don't have the same level of worry with the Dodgers' relievers, a group that put up the 10th-lowest expected ERA (3.86) and seventh-best K rate (24.3%) this season.

If Greene can have success, which I think he will, the under has a good chance to hit.

You can also download our free 2025 MLB playoffs printable bracket to follow along all postseason.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost for any wager on any MLB Wildcard game(s) happening September 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.