2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Monday 2/3/25

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

North Texas at UAB

North Texas is a road underdog against UAB tonight -- a team they beat by three at the end of December. The Mean Green have gone 6-2 since that first meeting while the Blazers have won seven of their last eight games.

Even so, UAB's really just laid waste to the American's bottom-feeders, and they've yet to prove capable of beating a tournament-level team. By KenPom's numbers, the Blazers' best win is at Florida Atlantic (106th). They're 0-4 and have been outscored by 9.5 points per game against top 100 teams, unveiling value in North Texas (60th) to win outright.

The Mean Green are coming off easily their worst loss of the season -- at home against UTSA (209th). A truly vile 13-point first half curtailed North Texas' +10 second-half scoring margin against the Roadrunners, but that was their first loss to a team outside the top 100 all season.

They've already dispatched of Minnesota (96th), East Carolina (158th), and Wichita St. (152nd) on the road, so we shouldn't be too concerned with UAB (108th) despite their strong play and well-tuned offense.

The Mean Green (34th nationally in adjusted defense) have the personnel to deal with UAB's bludgeoning interior attack. Though the Blazers are third in the American in paint scoring, North Texas has one of the top interior defenses in the country. They've given up just 22.6 points in the paint per game -- fourth fewest among D-I teams.

Simply, the UAB offense hasn't been very impactful against the better defenses on their schedule. They've lost to five of the top six defenses they've faced -- a trend I expect to continue tonight.

Iowa State at Kansas

Riley Thomas gave us a full breakdown of his 3 Best Bets for Iowa State vs. Kansas -- check that out here -- but I'll join the fun with a player prop, as well. In what's expected to be a close game, we can consider KU point guard Dajuan Harris over 15.5 combined points and assists (PA).

Harris averages 9.8 points and 5.9 assists per game this season, good for 15.1 PA. Though his scoring is down a tick in conference play, his assists are up. The senior went for 12 points and 8 assists in his return from a one-game absence over the weekend, and he was right in this range (15 PA) against Iowa State the first time they matched up.

Though the Cyclones have one of the top defenses in the country, they're just fourth in the Big 12 for scoring defense and have played at the second-fastest pace in league play.

Iowa State has defended the interior well, but they've given up plenty of counting stats to opposing point guards. In league action, the Cyclones are allowing the most points and assists (per 40) to the position.

With Iowa State allocating the bulk of their defensive attention to the interior, Kansas's guards are going to see more opportunities. Fresh off a strong showing in his return to the floor, I'm expecting Dajuan Harris to rise to the occasion and clear 15.5 points and assists in one of KU's biggest games to date.

