10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 9

Several key running backs sustained injuries in Week 8, leading to potential waiver wire targets prior to Week 9. This week's top waiver adds also includes a trio of wide receivers posting consistent fantasy points over the last few weeks.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 9.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, Seahawks

Sam Darnold comes off one of his worst fantasy performances of the season, posting only 9.6 fantasy points in Week 7. Following a bye, Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks are back in action for Week 9.

He's still a potential add due to 19.8 fantasy points per game from Weeks 2 to 6. Including Week 7's deflating -0.24 expected points added per dropback (EPA/db) -- via NFL Next Gen Stats -- Darnold still carries 0.17 EPA/db on the season. Seattle's QB posts 9.1 yards per passing attempt while the Seahawks average 27.6 points per game (fifth-most). In a favorable Week 9 meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, Darnold's 36% roster percentage at Yahoo Sports could increase.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

After throwing three interceptions in back-to-back weeks, many were completely out on Tua Tagovailoa -- especially when he was facing the fourth-best schedule-adjusted pass defense in Week 8.

Tagovailoa responded with his best fantasy outing of the season, posting 24.2 fantasy points (QB7). He totaled 7.9 yards per passing attempt while logging four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. Miami continues to carry the league's ninth-highest pass-play rate. Four of the Dolphins' next five opponents are in the bottom 10 of adjusted pass D, meaning Tua's 19% roster percentage could begin to steadily rise.

Others to Consider:

J.J. McCarthy (at Detroit), Trevor Lawrence (at Las Vegas)

Running Backs

Tyjae Spears, Titans

If available, Tyrone Tracy Jr. is the must-add this week after Cam Skattebo suffered a brutal ankle injury in Week 8. However, Tracy is already rostered in 48% of leagues -- drawing my attention to other waiver targets.

Since Week 6, the Tennessee Titans have featured Tyjae Spears quite often with snap rates of 59.0%, 43.4%, and 52.1%. While his fantasy point totals of 7.0 and 5.5 in Weeks 6 and 7 were underwhelming, his role was still encouraging.

Spears made the snaps count in Week 8 by turning nine rushing attempts into 59 rushing yards (6.6 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown paired with three receptions for 23 receiving yards. This translated to 15.7 fantasy points (RB12). The Titans' offense remains an unreliable unit with 13.8 points per game (the fewest), but it's difficult to find a tailback with a prominent role at this stage of the season -- especially one as available as Spears (31% roster percentage).

Dylan Sampson, Browns

Quinshon Judkins suffered a shoulder injury and did no return on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns will be on bye in Week 9, but it's still worth keeping tabs on Judkins' status.

If his injury carries to Week 10, fellow rookie Dylan Sampson would likely be the next back in line. After totaling snap shares under 20.0% from Weeks 3 to 7, Sampson's snap rate jumped to 46.3% in Week 8. While he totaled only three carries due to a large deficit in the second half, Sampson added value in the receiving game by logging six targets for five receptions and 29 receiving yards.

With a 13% roster percentage, there shouldn't be much competition for Sampson -- especially with Cleveland headed for a bye.

Kyle Monangai, Bears

In Week 7, Kyle Monangai produced 16.4 fantasy points thanks to 13 carries for 81 rushing yards (6.2 yards per carry), one rushing touchdown, and two receptions for 13 receiving yards. Plus, he had a season-high 44.9% snap share in the season-best performance.

The rookie's workload carried over to Week 8 as Monangai had a 46.0% snap share on Sunday. It didn't lead to fantasy points, though, as he posted seven rushing attempts for 24 rushing yards (3.4 yards per carry) and zero targets. After his 2.4-fantasy-point outing, Monangai's snap shares from the last two games are still drawing attention. The Chicago Bears have the 12th-highest rush-play rate, and Monangai's snap rates are nearly even with D'Andre Swift over the previous two.

Others to Consider:

Isaiah Davis (Bye), Samaje Perine (vs. Chicago)

Wide Receivers

Troy Franklin, Broncos

According to PlayerProfiler, Troy Franklin carries a 33.3% red zone target share (third-highest). From Weeks 3 to 6, it wasn't leading to success as the Denver Broncos' wideout averages only 4.5 fantasy points per game. After finally finding the end zone in Week 7 while posting 11.4 fantasy points, Franklin was among our waiver adds a week ago.

Franklin took it a step further in Week 8, erupting for six catches, 89 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, and 23.9 fantasy points (WR1). His 9.0 targets per game over the last two weeks generates a ton of promise. This is even more encouraging with his high red zone usage, though. Franklin's 37% roster rate should spike prior to Week 9.

Kayshon Boutte, Patriots

Since Week 6, Kayshon Boutte has recorded four receiving touchdowns while totaling 17.1 fantasy points per game during the span. His red zone target rate is only 4.3%, meaning most of his scoring is coming from big plays.

That checks out with Boutte's average depth of target (aDOT) of 16.4 yards and 33.3% deep target share. The New England Patriots continue to trend in a positive direction, averaging 27.8 points per game over the previous four. Getting any exposure to Drake Maye is still a great idea. After logging 15.0 fantasy points in Week 8, Boutte (40% roster percentage) should be among the top waiver wire adds.

Chimere Dike, Titans

Calvin Ridley (hamstring) has missed the last two games, opening up targets for other Tennessee Titans wideouts. Chimere Dike has stepped up, averaging 6.0 targets, 5.5 receptions, 81.5 receiving yards, 0.5 touchdowns, and 13.9 fantasy points per game over the last two.

Following Week 7, Tyler Lockett was released, and this immediately led to an increased role for Dike on Sunday as he played in 54 of 57 snaps for three-receiver sets. His 56.6% snap rate from Week 7 jumped to 88.7% in Week 8. With Lockett out of the picture, Dike should have a prominent role for the remainder of the season.

Others to Consider:

Christian Watson (vs. Carolina), Elic Ayomanor (vs. Los Angeles Chargers), Jayden Higgins (vs. Denver), Tre Tucker (vs. Jacksonville)

Tight Ends

Mason Taylor, Jets

From Weeks 3 to 5, Mason Taylor averaged 8.3 targets per game. His volume dipped to 3.0 targets per contest from Weeks 6 to 7. Taylor was back to being a significant piece of the New York Jets offense by recording eight targets for five receptions, 34 receiving yards, one touchdown, and 11.9 fantasy points (TE6) on Sunday.

His 15.8% red zone target share on the season limits his potential, but he's still provided three top-15 finishes in three of the last five games. Considering his 83.1% snap share, Taylor should continue to receive consistent targets in this offense -- especially when the Jets constantly deal with negative game scripts.

Others to Consider:

AJ Barner (at Washington), Isaiah Likely (at Miami)

Defenses

Los Angeles Rams

Thanks to a Week 8 bye, the Los Angeles Rams D/ST became more available with a 38% roster percentage. This unit should be a top priority for Week 9 as it faces the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans has posted only 8.5 points per game over the last two and average the eighth-most turnovers per game. L.A. forces the 7th-most turnovers per contest paired with the 11th-highest pass rush win rate. Sacks should be in the picture as the Saints hold the second-lowest pass block win rate.

Others to Consider:

Jacksonville Jaguars (at Las Vegas)

