10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 1

Most fantasy football managers just finished drafting, but the waiver wire never sleeps. Several players who were overlooked in drafts are showing promising potential for the upcoming 2025 season.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 1.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Michael Penix Jr., Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. is entering his first season as the Atlanta Falcons' full-time starter. With only three career starts under his belt, there's plenty of unknown surrounding Penix's fantasy value. According to FantasyPros' half-PPR average draft position (ADP), Penix is QB23 and 166.7 overall -- making him available in most one-QB leagues.

He ended the 2024 season on a positive note by recording 26.0 fantasy points in his finale and finishing as QB7 for the week. Week 1's opponent is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they gave up the 12th-most expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) in the 2024 season. Furthermore, opponents averaged the third-most passing yards per game versus Tampa Bay. A strong Bucs run defense that allowed the seventh-fewest yards per carry played a role in opponents looking to air it out.

Atlanta returns a solid receiving duo in Drake London and Darnell Mooney. Don't be surprised if Penix has a solid fantasy showing to open 2025 -- especially if the Falcons fall into a negative game script as 2.5-point underdogs.

Bryce Young, Panthers

A familiar face of last season's waiver wire pieces makes an appearance right off the bat. Over the final seven games of 2024, Bryce Young finished in the top 14 of weekly rankings in four games. He was even in the top two of weekly rankings in back-to-back games to end the season. We saw glimpses of Young reaching his No. 1 pick potential, and now the Carolina Panthers feature a young receiving corps oozing with potential.

While Adam Thielen was traded and Jalen Coker was placed on the injured list, Tetairoa McMillan continues to draw hype, and Xavier Legette still holds potential as a former first-round pick. Facing a Jacksonville Jaguars pass defense that gave up the most EPA/db in 2024 helps Young's case of finding success in Week 1.

Ultimately, I believe in Carolina's trajectory, and Young's development has been a big piece of the puzzle. Following a strong end to 2024, Young can turn in another solid fantasy outing against a vulnerable Jags pass D.

Others to Consider:

Matthew Stafford (vs. Houston), Tua Tagovailoa (at Indianapolis), Geno Smith (at New England)

Running Backs

Jaydon Blue, Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys' backfield is up in the air with Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Jaydon Blue all expected to contribute. Prior to Week 1, Williams and Blue look like the names to watch. Led by a 112.0 overall ADP, Williams is expected to take most of the work. Blue isn't far behind at a 136.3 ADP.

According to Yahoo Sports, Blue is rostered in about 38% of leagues, though most of these are probably 8 or 10-team leagues. If available in your league, Blue is worth an add. His 4.38-second 40-yard dash and ability as a receiver brings a skillset that Williams and Sanders simply lack.

Think back to former Dallas backfields featuring Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. While this figures to be a much lesser version of that Zeke-Pollard tandem, Blue could end up in a Pollard-like role. His speed can be game-breaking, and he should take most of the receiving work. In any PPR league, Blue could prove to be a valuable asset.

Ollie Gordon II, Dolphins

De'Von Achane is the clear top running back of the Miami Dolphins. Despite some alarming news from a couple of weeks ago, Achane is on track to play in Week 1 after returning to practice on Monday.

Ollie Gordon II will be in a backup role for now, but he's a good handcuff to roster considering Achane's nagging calf injury. Furthermore, Jaylen Wright is expected to miss several weeks with a leg injury, giving Gordon even more separation as RB2.

With a 149.3 ADP, Gordon is rostered in about 35% of leagues. If you're looking for a quality handcuff with upside, Gordon could be calling your name.

Woody Marks, Texans

Moving to another backfield with some early injury worries, the Houston Texans will be without Joe Mixon for at least four games. This backfield has become a crapshoot between Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, and Woody Marks.

Marks, a rookie, had a promising preseason and brings a three-down skillset. While Chubb, Pierce, and even Dare Ogunbowale figure to get touches, the upside likely sits with Marks. He's a rookie who immediately produced in the preseason when given the chance. Rookie backs and fantasy managers go together like peanut butter and jelly. It's a constant temptation to buy in on the upside, hoping for the next breakout fantasy player.

Rostered in about 9% of leagues, Marks is a nice stash as he has plenty of work to do to generate enough touches to provide value. He could be worth a roster spot in deeper leagues.

Others to Consider:

Will Shipley (vs. Dallas), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (vs. New York Giants)

Wide Receivers

Jayden Higgins, Texans

If you're fortunate enough to have Jayden Higgins available in your league, now could be the time to snatch up the talented rookie. He's rostered in 38% of leagues, meaning Higgins is mostly available in 8 or 10-squad leagues. If he happens to be available in a 12 or 14-team group, this one's a no-brainer.

Listed as a starter, Higgins is firmly in a spot to get plenty of snaps. While Christian Kirk seems in position to become the clear WR2, Higgins still has upside. We saw C.J. Stroud take a step back in 2024, but he is more than capable of returning to his exceptional 2023 efficiency. Furthermore, the uncertain running back room in Houston could mean more passing attempts.

Higgins has drawn rave reviews since stepping foot into the Texans' facility. I'm buying into the hype, making Higgins a clear waiver wire target.

Cedric Tillman, Browns

Cedric Tillman had exceptional fantasy production from Week 7 to Week 9 in 2024, averaging 18.7 fantasy points per game during span. He produced three consecutive top-14 weekly finishes during the span, as well.

Injuries held back Tillman in the final seven games of 2024 as he carried only a 53.4% snap share in Week 12 followed by missing six straight games from a concussion. He enters the season as the Cleveland Browns' WR2 behind Jerry Jeudy.

Following Week 6 of 2024, the Browns dealt Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. Tillman immediately put up big numbers in the first three games without Coop in the lineup. It's difficult to ignore what a healthy Tillman did with an increased role. Rostered in 24% of leagues, Tillman is worth holding until we see how Cleveland's targets shake out.

Dont'e Thornton, Raiders

Another rookie lands on the list in Dont'e Thornton of the Las Vegas Raiders. The fourth-round pick didn't draw much hype as a prospect, but he quickly made noise this summer. Thornton never reached 700 receiving yards in a collegiate season, but his 4.3-second 40-yard dash in a 6-foot-5 frame screams potential.

Thornton was the starting X receiver for most the summer, but the recent addition of Amari Cooper puts Thornton's role into question. Despite requesting a trade, Jakobi Meyers has still reported to practice, too.

Considering Thornton is rostered in only 9% of leagues, this feels more like a stash. We shouldn't forget the hype surrounding Thornton, but his role may take a step back with Cooper in the fold. It could take time, but Thornton has a chance of becoming a big-play machine after logging 25.4 yards per catch in his final collegiate season.

Others to Consider:

Luther Burden III (vs. Minnesota), Wan'Dale Robinson (at Washington), Demario Douglas (vs. Las Vegas), Amari Cooper (at New England)

Tight Ends

Brenton Strange, Jaguars

Brenton Strange was the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting tight end for the final four games of 2024. While his production was streaky, Strange still produced two top-18 weekly finishes during the span -- one of which was TE4 showing with 12.8 fantasy points in Week 15.

Outside of Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville's receiving corps is somewhat unknown. How much will Travis Hunter really produce on offense? Dyami Brown is a meh starter, at best. Strange has an avenue for a healthy share of targets.

Week 1's opponent -- the Carolina Panthers -- gave up a league-high 11 receiving touchdowns to tight ends last season while allowing the second-most EPA/db.

Others to Consider:

Chigoziem Okonkwo (at Denver), Isaiah Likely (at Buffalo), Mason Taylor (vs. Pittsburgh)

Defenses

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers allowed the 10th-most EPA per play and 3rd-most points per game last season. Some of this can be credited to injuries, and this unit still has its stars like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

San Fran is one of the teams I expect to improve in 2025. Robert Saleh remains an excellent defensive play-caller, and the Niners made some exciting draft picks on the defensive line -- including Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins. The secondary likely remains the biggest question, but the Seattle Seahawks have a shaky receiving corps outside of Jaxon Smith-Njigba while questions remain around Sam Darnold.

This front seven looks stout enough to slow the run. If Darnold's turnover woes resurface, the 49ers' D/ST should produce in Week 1. This unit is widely available, rostered in only 32% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Arizona Cardinals (at New Orleans), Washington Commanders (vs. New York Giants)

