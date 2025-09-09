Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Xavier Worthy and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose pass defense was ranked first in the league last season (174.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

For more details on Worthy, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Eagles.

Xavier Worthy Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.76

34.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.22

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy 2024 Fantasy Performance

In 2024, Worthy picked up 128.2 fantasy points (8.0 per game) -- 32nd at his position, 111th in the league.

Worthy accumulated zero yards receiving, on zero catches (one target), with zero touchdowns and 0.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this season.

Worthy accumulated 27.7 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 157 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 4 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

Worthy accumulated 18.8 fantasy points in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens -- two catches, 47 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last season.

Worthy picked up -1.0 fantasy points -- zero catches, zero yards, on two targets -- in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was his poorest game of the season.

In Week 10 versus the Denver Broncos, Worthy collected 1.1 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the year), via these numbers: one reception, 11 yards, on four targets.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia allowed more than 300 passing yards to only one QB last season.

The Eagles gave up at least one passing touchdown to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against Philadelphia last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Eagles gave up three or more passing touchdowns to only one opposing quarterback last year.

Through the air, Philadelphia gave up over 100 receiving yards to just three players last season.

The Eagles allowed 20 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Philadelphia allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just two players last season.

In the run game, one player recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Eagles last season.

In terms of run defense, Philadelphia gave up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players last season.

In the ground game, the Eagles allowed just one player to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Xavier Worthy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.