Xavier Worthy Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will take on the 15th-ranked passing defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (208.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Worthy worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Raiders? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Xavier Worthy Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.18

21.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Worthy Fantasy Performance

Worthy is currently the 55th-ranked fantasy player at his position (197th overall), putting up 67.9 total fantasy points (4.9 per game).

In his last three games, Worthy has posted 7.7 fantasy points (2.6 per game), as he's converted 10 targets into four catches for 76 yards and zero TDs.

Worthy has produced 20.6 fantasy points (4.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 20 targets into 11 catches for 192 yards and zero TDs.

The highlight of Worthy's fantasy season was a Week 4 outburst against the Baltimore Ravens, when he posted 12.1 fantasy points (2 receptions, 38 yards).

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed just three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Las Vegas has allowed only three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 21 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to just two players this year.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Raiders this year.

A total of 17 players have run for at least one TD against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

