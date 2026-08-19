Xavier Worthy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Xavier Worthy is the 50th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 67.9 fantasy points a year ago (59th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Kansas City Chiefs player, scroll down.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Xavier Worthy Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Worthy's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|63.7
|188
|49
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|82.1
|141
|51
Xavier Worthy 2025 Game-by-Game
Worthy picked up 12.1 fantasy points -- five catches, 83 yards -- in Week 4 versus the Baltimore Ravens, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Ravens
|12.1
|8
|5
|83
|0
|Week 5
|@Jaguars
|5.1
|9
|6
|42
|0
|Week 6
|Lions
|8.6
|4
|2
|20
|1
|Week 7
|Raiders
|4.8
|4
|3
|35
|0
|Week 8
|Commanders
|5.3
|7
|5
|53
|0
|Week 9
|@Bills
|3.0
|7
|3
|23
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Xavier Worthy vs. Other Chiefs Receivers
The Chiefs ran 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Worthy's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Xavier Worthy
|73
|42
|532
|1
|6
|Travis Kelce
|108
|76
|851
|5
|11
|Rashee Rice
|78
|53
|571
|5
|18
|Tyquan Thornton
|37
|19
|438
|3
|4
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Xavier Worthy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.