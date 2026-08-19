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Xavier Worthy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Xavier Worthy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Xavier Worthy is the 50th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 67.9 fantasy points a year ago (59th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Kansas City Chiefs player, scroll down.

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Xavier Worthy Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Worthy's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points63.718849
2026 Projected Fantasy Points82.114151

Xavier Worthy 2025 Game-by-Game

Worthy picked up 12.1 fantasy points -- five catches, 83 yards -- in Week 4 versus the Baltimore Ravens, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Chargers0.01000
Week 4Ravens12.185830
Week 5@Jaguars5.196420
Week 6Lions8.642201
Week 7Raiders4.843350
Week 8Commanders5.375530
Week 9@Bills3.073230

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Xavier Worthy vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs ran 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Worthy's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Xavier Worthy734253216
Travis Kelce10876851511
Rashee Rice7853571518
Tyquan Thornton371943834

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Want more data and analysis on Xavier Worthy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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