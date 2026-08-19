Xavier Worthy 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Xavier Worthy is the 50th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2026 season, after picking up 67.9 fantasy points a year ago (59th among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Kansas City Chiefs player, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Xavier Worthy Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Worthy's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 63.7 188 49 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 82.1 141 51

Xavier Worthy 2025 Game-by-Game

Worthy picked up 12.1 fantasy points -- five catches, 83 yards -- in Week 4 versus the Baltimore Ravens, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 12.1 8 5 83 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 5.1 9 6 42 0 Week 6 Lions 8.6 4 2 20 1 Week 7 Raiders 4.8 4 3 35 0 Week 8 Commanders 5.3 7 5 53 0 Week 9 @Bills 3.0 7 3 23 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Xavier Worthy vs. Other Chiefs Receivers

The Chiefs ran 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Worthy's 2025 receiving stats stack up against his Kansas City Chiefs teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Xavier Worthy 73 42 532 1 6 Travis Kelce 108 76 851 5 11 Rashee Rice 78 53 571 5 18 Tyquan Thornton 37 19 438 3 4

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Xavier Worthy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.