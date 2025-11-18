Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will play the New York Jets and their 12th-ranked pass defense (198.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Flowers' next game versus the Jets, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Zay Flowers Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets

Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Jets Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.9

14.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 85.76

85.76 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Flowers Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Flowers is currently the 29th-ranked player in fantasy (112th overall), with 77.4 total fantasy points (7.7 per game).

In his last three games, Flowers has ammassed 217 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 12 catches (16 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 22.8 (7.6 per game) during that period.

Flowers has been targeted 35 times, with 25 receptions for 326 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 32.5 fantasy points (6.5 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Flowers' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 21.1 fantasy points. He also had eight rushing yards on two attempts (4.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Zay Flowers had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, when he put up just 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New York this year.

The Jets have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this season.

New York has given up over 100 yards receiving to only two players this year.

The Jets have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New York has given up two or more receiving TDs to only two players this season.

Two players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jets this season.

New York has given up at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Jets have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

