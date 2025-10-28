Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet will take on the 22nd-ranked tun defense of the Washington Commanders (128.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Charbonnet worth considering for his upcoming matchup versus the Commanders? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Zach Charbonnet Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.91

45.91 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.79

3.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet is currently the 35th-ranked fantasy player at his position (125th overall), putting up 54.1 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

During his last three games, Charbonnet has delivered 32.0 total fantasy points (10.7 per game), running the ball 33 times for 109 yards and three scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 31 yards on four receptions (five targets).

Charbonnet has put up 43.4 fantasy points (8.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 158 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 60 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 36 yards on six grabs (seven targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Charbonnet's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the Houston Texans, a matchup in which he posted 17.5 fantasy points (12 carries, 49 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Zach Charbonnet had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he put up just 1.0 fantasy points (15 carries, 10 yards).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed only one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Commanders have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Washington has allowed five players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Commanders have allowed three players to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Washington has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

The Commanders have given up a TD reception by 12 players this year.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD versus Washington this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Commanders this season.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet?