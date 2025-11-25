Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Minnesota Vikings and their 24th-ranked run defense (128.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Charbonnet for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Vikings? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Charbonnet this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Zach Charbonnet Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.49

54.49 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.43

10.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet is currently the 26th-ranked fantasy player at his position (94th overall), posting 87.2 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

In his last three games, Charbonnet has picked up 28.5 fantasy points (9.5 per game), running for 155 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 31 carries.

Charbonnet has amassed 50.6 fantasy points (10.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's run for 229 yards with four touchdowns on 51 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 37 yards on five receptions (five targets).

The highlight of Charbonnet's season as a fantasy producer came against the Houston Texans in Week 7, as he posted 17.5 fantasy points by grabbing two passes (on two targets) for six yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Zach Charbonnet's game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.0 fantasy points. He ran for 10 yards on 15 carries on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed four players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up at least three passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up a touchdown reception by 13 players this year.

Minnesota has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.