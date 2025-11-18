Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Zach Charbonnet and the Seattle Seahawks will play the Tennessee Titans and their 26th-ranked run defense (134.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Charbonnet a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Titans? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Charbonnet this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Zach Charbonnet Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 23, 2025

November 23, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.12

46.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.46

0.46 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.61

8.61 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Charbonnet is currently the 29th-ranked player in fantasy (110th overall), with 77.7 total fantasy points (8.6 per game).

In his last three games, Charbonnet has picked up 23.6 fantasy points (7.9 per game), running for 145 yards and scoring one touchdown on 33 carries.

Charbonnet has delivered 44.8 total fantasy points (9.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 57 times for 218 yards and three scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 50 yards on six receptions (six targets).

The high point of Charbonnet's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Houston Texans, a matchup in which he posted 17.5 fantasy points (12 carries, 49 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, Zach Charbonnet delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (1.0 points) in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rushing for 10 yards on 15 carries.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed at least three passing TDs to only one opposing QB this year.

Tennessee has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Titans have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed only two players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this year.

The Titans have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.