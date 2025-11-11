Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet will match up with the ninth-ranked rushing defense of the Los Angeles Rams (96.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Charbonnet worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Rams? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Zach Charbonnet Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.69

40.69 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.65

7.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

With 73.0 fantasy points in 2025 (9.1 per game), Charbonnet is the 26th-ranked player at the RB position and 99th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Charbonnet has generated 36.4 fantasy points (12.1 per game) as he's run for 157 yards and scored three touchdowns on 34 carries.

Charbonnet has delivered 50.9 total fantasy points (10.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 55 times for 217 yards and four scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 52 yards on five receptions (six targets).

The peak of Charbonnet's fantasy season was a Week 7 outburst against the Houston Texans, a matchup in which he put up 17.5 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 12 carries, 49 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Zach Charbonnet delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (1.0 points) in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running for 10 yards on 15 carries.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has given up over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Rams have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Rams have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Rams have allowed a TD reception by 12 players this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed only one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to three players this season.

The Rams have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.