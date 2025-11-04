Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Running back Zach Charbonnet faces a matchup versus the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL (103.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

With Charbonnet's next game against the Cardinals, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Charbonnet this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Zach Charbonnet Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.83

47.83 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.62

3.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet is currently the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at his position (128th overall), posting 58.7 total fantasy points (8.4 per game).

In his last three games, Charbonnet has put up 25.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game), rushing for 98 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 32 carries. He has also contributed 40 yards on four catches (four targets) as a receiver.

Charbonnet has posted 47.0 fantasy points (9.4 per game) during his last five games, running for 173 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 53 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 57 yards on seven grabs (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Charbonnet's fantasy season came against the Houston Texans in Week 7, when he put up 17.5 fantasy points with two receptions (on two targets) for six yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Zach Charbonnet stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, running 15 times for 10 yards (1.0 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has given up more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Arizona this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

Arizona has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a TD pass against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has given up two or more receiving TDs to only one player this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Zach Charbonnet? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.