Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (83-61) vs. Kansas City Royals (79-66)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-144) | KC: (+122)

NYY: (-144) | KC: (+122) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176)

NYY: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 10-7, 4.03 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 15-8, 3.05 ERA

The Yankees will look to Marcus Stroman (10-7) against the Royals and Seth Lugo (15-8). Stroman and his team are 13-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Stroman starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-8. When Lugo starts, the Royals have gone 17-12-0 against the spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Lugo's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (52.3%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -144 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +146 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -176.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Royals on Sept. 10 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 112 games this season and have come away with the win 62 times (55.4%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 41-31 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 78 of their 141 opportunities.

In 141 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 71-70-0 against the spread.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 69 total times this season. They've gone 32-37 in those games.

Kansas City has a 7-18 record (winning just 28% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times this season for a 67-73-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals have collected a 78-64-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.9% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 163 hits and an OBP of .456 to go with a slugging percentage of .694. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, five walks and two RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .292 with 28 doubles, four triples, 38 home runs and 117 walks, while slugging .582 with an on-base percentage of .423.

His batting average is 12th among qualified players, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Jazz Chisholm has collected 132 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .447 this season.

Anthony Volpe has been key for New York with 146 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .380.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-high OBP (.388) and slugging percentage (.601), while pacing the Royals in hits (193, while batting .335).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Witt brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with two doubles and an RBI.

Salvador Perez is hitting .275 with 27 doubles, 26 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average is 27th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is 25th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .239 with 25 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Hunter Renfroe is batting .240 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

9/9/2024: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/12/2024: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/10/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/1/2023: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/30/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2023: 12-5 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-5 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/23/2023: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/22/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.