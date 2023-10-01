Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

Odds updated as of 11:37 AM

The New York Yankees will face the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Sunday.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (82-79) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-106)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-166) | KC: (+140)

NYY: (-166) | KC: (+140) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | KC: +1.5 (-128)

NYY: -1.5 (+106) | KC: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Yankees) - 4-7, 2.50 ERA vs Zack Greinke (Royals) - 1-15, 4.92 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael King (4-7) for the Yankees and Greinke (1-15) for the Royals. King and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. King's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 11-15-0 against the spread when Greinke starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 23 of Greinke's starts this season, and they went 7-16 in those games.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (60.4%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +140 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Royals are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +106 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -128.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

Yankees versus Royals on October 1 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 50, or 55.6%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has been victorious 20 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -166 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 71 of 159 chances this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread mark of 80-79-0 in 159 games with a line this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 136 total times this season. They've gone 46-90 in those games.

Kansas City has a 25-57 record (winning only 30.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Royals have played in 158 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-76-5).

The Royals have a 70-88-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.3% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads New York with 163 hits and an OBP of .347, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453. He's batting .273.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.

Torres will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three walks and two RBI.

Aaron Judge is batting .267 with 16 doubles, 37 home runs and 88 walks, while slugging .613 with an on-base percentage of .406.

Judge heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, six walks and four RBI.

Anthony Volpe has collected 112 base hits, an OBP of .284 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Volpe brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double and a walk.

DJ LeMahieu has 15 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a team-best slugging percentage (.491) and paces the Royals in hits (175). He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Salvador Perez has 21 doubles, 23 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .256. He's slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, 128th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

MJ Melendez has 29 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 62 walks while batting .233.

Maikel Garcia's .325 OBP leads his team.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

9/30/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2023: 12-5 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-5 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/23/2023: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/22/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 7/21/2023: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/29/2022: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 7/28/2022: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/1/2022: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/31/2022: 8-6 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

8-6 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/30/2022: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

