Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 4 on Oct. 10
Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.
In MLB action on Thursday, the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals for Game 4 of the ALDS.
Yankees vs Royals Game Info
- New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Kansas City Royals (86-76)
- Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: Max
Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | KC: (+128)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | KC: +1.5 (-128)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 8-5, 3.41 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 13-8, 3.35 ERA
The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) for the Yankees and Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA) for the Royals. Cole and his team have a record of 9-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Cole's team is 10-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 16-14-0 ATS record in Wacha's 30 starts with a set spread. The Royals have a 5-8 record in Wacha's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (51.2%)
Yankees vs Royals Moneyline
- The Yankees vs Royals moneyline has New York as a -152 favorite, while Kansas City is a +128 underdog at home.
Yankees vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Royals are -128 to cover, and the Yankees are +106.
Yankees vs Royals Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Yankees-Royals contest on Oct. 10, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.
Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been favorites in 131 games this season and have come away with the win 74 times (56.5%) in those contests.
- New York has a record of 45-30 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.
- The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 85 of their 161 opportunities.
- The Yankees are 77-84-0 against the spread in their 161 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Royals are 38-44 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.3% of those games).
- Kansas City has gone 8-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (32%).
- The Royals have played in 163 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-89-2).
- The Royals have a 91-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.8% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York with 180 hits and an OBP of .458, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .701. He's batting .322.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.
- His batting average is 16th among qualified players, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fourth.
- Jazz Chisholm is batting .256 with a .436 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.
- Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with a .330 OBP and 63 RBI for New York this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .389, a slugging percentage of .588, and has 211 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .332).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.
- Vinnie Pasquantino has 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .315.
- He is currently 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Salvador Perez is batting .271 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.
- Maikel Garcia is batting .231 with 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 42 walks.
Yankees vs Royals Head to Head
- 10/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 10/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 10/5/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 9/11/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/10/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/9/2024: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/13/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/12/2024: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/11/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/10/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
