Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 4 on Oct. 10

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Thursday, the New York Yankees play the Kansas City Royals for Game 4 of the ALDS.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Kansas City Royals (86-76)

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

8:08 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Max

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | KC: (+128)

NYY: (-152) | KC: (+128) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | KC: +1.5 (-128)

NYY: -1.5 (+106) | KC: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 8-5, 3.41 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 13-8, 3.35 ERA

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) for the Yankees and Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA) for the Royals. Cole and his team have a record of 9-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Cole's team is 10-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have a 16-14-0 ATS record in Wacha's 30 starts with a set spread. The Royals have a 5-8 record in Wacha's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (51.2%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

The Yankees vs Royals moneyline has New York as a -152 favorite, while Kansas City is a +128 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Royals are -128 to cover, and the Yankees are +106.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Yankees-Royals contest on Oct. 10, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 131 games this season and have come away with the win 74 times (56.5%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 45-30 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 85 of their 161 opportunities.

The Yankees are 77-84-0 against the spread in their 161 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals are 38-44 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.3% of those games).

Kansas City has gone 8-17 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (32%).

The Royals have played in 163 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-89-2).

The Royals have a 91-72-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 180 hits and an OBP of .458, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .701. He's batting .322.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks. He's slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

His batting average is 16th among qualified players, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .256 with a .436 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with a .330 OBP and 63 RBI for New York this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .389, a slugging percentage of .588, and has 211 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .332).

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .262. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He is currently 50th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Salvador Perez is batting .271 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.

Maikel Garcia is batting .231 with 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 42 walks.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

10/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 10/5/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/11/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/10/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/9/2024: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/12/2024: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/10/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

