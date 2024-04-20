Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (14-7) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (12-10)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: BSSUN

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-130) | TB: (+110)

NYY: (-130) | TB: (+110) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194)

NYY: -1.5 (+160) | TB: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Rays) - 2-1, 2.74 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Gil (0-1) for the Yankees and Aaron Civale (2-1) for the Rays. When Gil starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Gil's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rays have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Civale's four starts that had a set spread. The Rays have always been the moneyline underdog when Civale starts this season.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (63.1%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, +110 on the moneyline, while New York is a -130 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Rays are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rays are +160 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -194.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Yankees-Rays on April 21, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (66.7%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 21 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 21 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 10-11-0 against the spread.

The Rays have been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. They've gone 2-2 in those games.

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

In the 22 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-10-0).

The Rays have a 9-13-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.9% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 28 hits and an OBP of .469 to go with a slugging percentage of .608. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .354 batting average, as well.

He ranks eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Soto has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Anthony Volpe is hitting .307 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .388.

Among all qualified, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Alex Verdugo has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.329/.397.

Oswaldo Cabrera has three home runs, 13 RBI and a batting average of .290 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has accumulated an on-base percentage of .353, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .270 and slugging .486.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 77th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Amed Rosario has 24 hits while slugging .514. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .343 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Yandy Diaz has four doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .233.

Harold Ramirez is batting .272 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

4/20/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/27/2023: 7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/26/2023: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/25/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/14/2023: 8-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-7 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/13/2023: 9-8 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-8 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/12/2023: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/11/2023: 8-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/7/2023: 8-7 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

