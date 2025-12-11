2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 12/11/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals

Two of the best teams in the NHL meet up tonight in a Metropolitan Division clash.

Both sides rank well pretty much across the board in a variety of metrics, but the Carolina Hurricanes' elite five-on-five play of late pushes me toward the Canes' moneyline

Over the past 10 games, Carolina ranks third in expected goals (xG) for percentage at a mark of 55.8%. In that same split, the Washington Capitals (50.4%) sit 15th.

Carolina has also been a good road team, winning four of their last six road clashes.

Those last-10 five-on-five numbers are one of the few separators between these teams as they both rate out well in xG for percentage overall this season while the two likely goalies -- Logan Thompson (+1.11) for Washington and Brandon Bussi (+0.75) for the Hurricanes -- have quality clips in goals saved above expected per 60.

Oddsmakers clearly feel confident enough in the Canes to make a top-notch Washington squad home 'dogs, so all in all, Carolina is the side I want to back.

Anaheim Ducks at New York Islanders

In a friendly home matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, Matthew Schaefer can tally a goal or assist tonight for the New York Islanders.

Anaheim has surrendered the second-most high-danger chances per 60 minutes (14.0) at five on five over the last 10 games. They've also let up the third-most scoring chances allowed per 60 (31.8) in the split.

The matchup should provide a boost to an otherwise meh Islanders offense.

Schaefer is third on the Isles in points, producing eight goals and 14 assists in 31 games. He skates on New York's top power-play line as well as the Isles' top defensive pairing.

With points in three straight games, Schaefer is playing well of late, and he's been good at home all season, recording 14 points in 16 home games. He's in a nice spot to maintain those trends tonight versus the Ducks.

