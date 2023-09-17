Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 11:29 AM

In MLB action on Sunday, the New York Yankees take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yankees vs Pirates Game Info

New York Yankees (76-73) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | PIT: (+128)

NYY: (-152) | PIT: (+128) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137)

NYY: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 3-5, 6.14 ERA vs Colin Selby (Pirates) - 2-1, 8.20 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-5) to the mound, while Selby (2-1) will get the nod for the Pirates. When Rodon starts, his team is 3-8-0 against the spread this season. Rodon's team has been victorious in 14.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-6. The Pirates are 2-2-0 against the spread when Selby starts. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in three of Selby's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (50.9%)

Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Yankees, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +128, and New York is -152 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Pirates Spread

The Yankees are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +114 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -137.

Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Yankees-Pirates game on September 17, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 48, or 56.5%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 29 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 66 of their 147 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 74-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 49 of the 114 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 28-33 (45.9%).

The Pirates have played in 145 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-64-7).

The Pirates have a 74-71-0 record ATS this season (covering 51% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads New York in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (150) this season. He has a .272 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Aaron Judge is batting .258 with 12 doubles, 32 home runs and 78 walks, while slugging .585 with an on-base percentage of .397.

Anthony Volpe has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

Volpe heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

DJ LeMahieu has 15 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.

LeMahieu has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up 144 hits with a .474 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Pirates. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 40th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .273 with 26 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 36th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Jack Suwinski has 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .214.

Connor Joe is hitting .231 with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.

Yankees vs. Pirates Head to Head

9/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/15/2023: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/21/2022: 14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/20/2022: 9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 7/6/2022: 16-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

16-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/5/2022: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

