Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17
In MLB action on Sunday, the New York Yankees take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Yankees vs Pirates Game Info
- New York Yankees (76-73) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80)
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: SportsNet PT
Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-152) | PIT: (+128)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+114) | PIT: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 3-5, 6.14 ERA vs Colin Selby (Pirates) - 2-1, 8.20 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (3-5) to the mound, while Selby (2-1) will get the nod for the Pirates. When Rodon starts, his team is 3-8-0 against the spread this season. Rodon's team has been victorious in 14.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-6. The Pirates are 2-2-0 against the spread when Selby starts. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in three of Selby's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.
Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Pirates win (50.9%)
Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Yankees, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +128, and New York is -152 playing on the road.
Yankees vs Pirates Spread
- The Yankees are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +114 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -137.
Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Yankees-Pirates game on September 17, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been victorious in 48, or 56.5%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season New York has been victorious 29 times in 42 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 66 of their 147 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Yankees have posted a record of 74-73-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pirates have won 49 of the 114 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43%).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 28-33 (45.9%).
- The Pirates have played in 145 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-64-7).
- The Pirates have a 74-71-0 record ATS this season (covering 51% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Gleyber Torres leads New York in OBP (.345), slugging percentage (.463) and total hits (150) this season. He has a .272 batting average.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 40th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.
- Aaron Judge is batting .258 with 12 doubles, 32 home runs and 78 walks, while slugging .585 with an on-base percentage of .397.
- Anthony Volpe has collected 105 base hits, an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .388 this season.
- Volpe heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
- DJ LeMahieu has 15 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .243 this season.
- LeMahieu has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles, two walks and four RBI.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has racked up 144 hits with a .474 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Pirates. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He is 40th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.
- Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .273 with 26 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 36th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.
- Jack Suwinski has 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .214.
- Connor Joe is hitting .231 with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.
Yankees vs. Pirates Head to Head
- 9/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/15/2023: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/21/2022: 14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 9/20/2022: 9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)
- 7/6/2022: 16-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 7/5/2022: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)
