Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the New York Yankees facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yankees vs Pirates Game Info

New York Yankees (75-73) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-118) | PIT: (-100)

NYY: (-118) | PIT: (-100) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164)

NYY: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luke Weaver (Yankees) - 2-5, 6.77 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Pirates) - 4-4, 4.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Luke Weaver (2-5) to the mound, while Ortiz (4-4) will get the nod for the Pirates. Weaver and his team have a record of 14-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Weaver's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Pirates have gone 6-7-0 against the spread when Ortiz starts. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Ortiz's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (56.5%)

Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -100 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Pirates Spread

The Yankees are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +136 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -164.

Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Yankees-Pirates game on September 16, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 47, or 56%, of the 84 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 43 of 74 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 146 opportunities.

The Yankees are 73-73-0 against the spread in their 146 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 49-64 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 44-61 record (winning 41.9% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-64-6).

The Pirates have collected a 74-70-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has 148 hits and an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .461. All three of those stats are tops among New York hitters this season. He has a .271 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he is 43rd in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Aaron Judge is batting .259 with 12 doubles, 32 home runs and 75 walks. He's slugging .588 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Judge heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Anthony Volpe has 104 hits this season and has a slash line of .211/.289/.389.

Volpe brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .143 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

DJ LeMahieu has been key for New York with 110 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

LeMahieu has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has totaled 143 hits with a .470 slugging percentage, both team-best marks for the Pirates. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 38th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 59th and he is 44th in slugging.

Reynolds enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .270 with 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 46th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Jack Suwinski is hitting .216 with 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 70 walks.

Connor Joe has 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks while batting .231.

Yankees vs. Pirates Head to Head

9/15/2023: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/21/2022: 14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

14-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/20/2022: 9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 7/6/2022: 16-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

16-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/5/2022: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

