Yankees vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 3:40 PM

MLB action on Friday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Yankees vs Pirates Game Info

New York Yankees (74-73) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-78)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network

Yankees vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-172) | PIT: (+144)

NYY: (-172) | PIT: (+144) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+104) | PIT: +1.5 (-125)

NYY: -1.5 (+104) | PIT: +1.5 (-125) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 13-4, 2.79 ERA vs Johan Oviedo (Pirates) - 8-14, 4.34 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Gerrit Cole (13-4, 2.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Oviedo (8-14, 4.34 ERA). Cole's team is 16-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cole's team has a record of 18-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 12-15-0 record against the spread in Oviedo's starts. The Pirates are 7-14 in Oviedo's 21 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (57%)

Yankees vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Yankees, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +144, and New York is -172 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Pirates are -125 to cover, and the Yankees are +104.

Yankees vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Yankees-Pirates on September 15 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Yankees vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (55.4%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 19 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 145 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 72-73-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline 112 total times this season. They've finished 49-63 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 19-18 record (winning 51.4% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 143 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-64-6).

The Pirates have gone 74-69-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads New York in OBP (.340), slugging percentage (.462) and total hits (148) this season. He has a .272 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 39th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 50th in slugging.

Torres will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Aaron Judge is hitting .254 with 12 doubles, 32 home runs and 75 walks, while slugging .588 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Anthony Volpe is batting .211 with a .389 slugging percentage and 58 RBI this year.

DJ LeMahieu has 15 home runs, 42 RBI and a batting average of .242 this season.

LeMahieu heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has put up a slugging percentage of .471 and has 142 hits, both team-best numbers for the Pirates. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 39th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .267. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Jack Suwinski has 20 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .218.

Connor Joe is hitting .234 with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 46 walks.

