Yankees vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

The New York Yankees versus the Miami Marlins is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Yankees vs Marlins Game Info

New York Yankees (10-2) vs. Miami Marlins (1-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Time: 7:05 PM ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Coverage: BSFL

Yankees vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-225) | MIA: (+188)

NYY: (-225) | MIA: (+188) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-110) | MIA: +1.5 (-110)

NYY: -1.5 (-110) | MIA: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 0-1, 4.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Marcus Stroman (1-0) to the mound, while Ryan Weathers (0-1) will get the nod for the Marlins. Stroman has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Stroman's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Weathers has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins failed to cover in both opportunities. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for one Weathers start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (64.6%)

Yankees vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Yankees, Miami is the underdog at +188, and New York is -225 playing at home.

Yankees vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Marlins are -110 to cover, and the Yankees are -110.

Yankees vs Marlins Over/Under

Yankees versus Marlins, on April 10, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Yankees vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in seven games this year and have walked away with the win six times (85.7%) in those games.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given New York this season, with a -225 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in three of 12 chances this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 7-5-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 20% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-4).

Miami has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total eight times this season for an 8-4-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have collected a 2-10-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 16.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto has an OPS of .978, fueled by an OBP of .456 to go with a slugging percentage of .522. He has a .348 batting average, as well.

He ranks 15th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Soto has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Anthony Volpe leads New York in total hits (15) this season while batting .375 with five extra-base hits. He's slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .444.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him seventh, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Alex Verdugo has nine hits this season and has a slash line of .220/.313/.390.

Verdugo heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Aaron Judge has been key for New York with eight hits, an OBP of .382 plus a slugging percentage of .415.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has racked up 12 hits, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .261 and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is 84th in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Jazz Chisholm's .348 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .211 while slugging .421.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 134th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez is batting .234 with two doubles, a triple and six walks.

Josh Bell has a double, a home run and six walks while hitting .200.

Yankees vs Marlins Head to Head

4/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/8/2024: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/13/2023: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/12/2023: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/11/2023: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

