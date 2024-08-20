Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 20

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (73-52) vs. Cleveland Guardians (72-52)

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: BSGL

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-154) | CLE: (+130)

NYY: (-154) | CLE: (+130) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)

NYY: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 12-6, 3.25 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Guardians) - 0-0, 1.69 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Luis Gil (12-6, 3.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Matthew Boyd. Gil's team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gil's team has been victorious in 58.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 10-7. Boyd has started only one game with a set spread, which the Guardians failed to cover. The Guardians have always been the moneyline underdog when Boyd starts this season.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (59.8%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

New York is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +130 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +134 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -162.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Yankees-Guardians game on August 20, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (55.9%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win 29 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 122 opportunities.

The Yankees are 61-61-0 against the spread in their 122 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have compiled a 21-25 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.7% of those games).

Cleveland is 6-6 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times this season for a 59-56-7 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have covered 51.6% of their games this season, going 63-59-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 145 hits and an OBP of .463, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .703. He's batting .331.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Judge will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with four doubles, three home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

Juan Soto has 24 doubles, four triples, 34 home runs and 104 walks. He's batting .300 and slugging .601 with an on-base percentage of .432.

He is eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging in the major leagues.

Anthony Volpe has collected 127 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

Volpe enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double and a walk.

Alex Verdugo is batting .233 with a .294 OBP and 53 RBI for New York this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated a slugging percentage of .539 and has 132 hits, both team-high marks for the Guardians. He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 12th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is batting .245 with 19 doubles, 27 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average ranks 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 68th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has put up a team-high .374 on-base percentage.

Andres Gimenez is batting .255 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

4/14/2024: 8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/13/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/3/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/1/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/12/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/11/2023: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/10/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 10/18/2022: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

