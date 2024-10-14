Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 1 on Oct. 14

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

Monday, October 14, 2024 Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

7:38 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: TBS

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | CLE: (+136)

NYY: (-162) | CLE: (+136) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)

NYY: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 16-9, 3.96 ERA vs Alex Cobb (Guardians) - 2-1, 2.76 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA) against the Guardians and Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA). Rodon's team is 17-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Rodon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 17-11. When Cobb starts, the Guardians are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Guardians have not been a moneyline underdog when Cobb starts this season.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (52.9%)

Prediction: Yankees win (52.9%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Guardians reveal New York as the favorite (-162) and Cleveland as the underdog (+136) on the road.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Guardians are -162 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +134.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Guardians contest on Oct. 14 has been set at 7.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 132 games this year and have walked away with the win 75 times (56.8%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious 41 times in 64 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 85 of their 162 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 78-84-0 against the spread in their 162 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have won 27 of the 60 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45%).

Cleveland has gone 5-7 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (41.7%).

The Guardians have played in 164 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-83-9).

The Guardians have an 87-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 53% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 180 hits and an OBP of .458, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .701. He's batting .322.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks, while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

His batting average is 16th among qualified players, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Jazz Chisholm has 144 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.324/.436.

Gleyber Torres has 15 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .257 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated 173 hits with a .537 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Guardians. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 10th in slugging.

Josh Naylor has 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying players, he is 93rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan a has .368 on-base percentage to pace the Guardians.

Andres Gimenez has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .252.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

8/22/2024: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/20/2024: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/14/2024: 8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/13/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/3/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/1/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/12/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

