Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 1 on Oct. 14
In MLB action on Monday, the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS.
Yankees vs Guardians Game Info
- New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-69)
- Date: Monday, October 14, 2024
- Time: 7:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: TBS
Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-162) | CLE: (+136)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 16-9, 3.96 ERA vs Alex Cobb (Guardians) - 2-1, 2.76 ERA
The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (16-9, 3.96 ERA) against the Guardians and Alex Cobb (2-1, 2.76 ERA). Rodon's team is 17-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Rodon starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 17-11. When Cobb starts, the Guardians are 2-2-0 against the spread. The Guardians have not been a moneyline underdog when Cobb starts this season.
Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (52.9%)
Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Guardians reveal New York as the favorite (-162) and Cleveland as the underdog (+136) on the road.
Yankees vs Guardians Spread
- The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Guardians are -162 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +134.
Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under
- The over/under for the Yankees versus Guardians contest on Oct. 14 has been set at 7.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.
Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 132 games this year and have walked away with the win 75 times (56.8%) in those games.
- This season New York has been victorious 41 times in 64 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 85 of their 162 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Yankees are 78-84-0 against the spread in their 162 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Guardians have won 27 of the 60 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45%).
- Cleveland has gone 5-7 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (41.7%).
- The Guardians have played in 164 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-83-9).
- The Guardians have an 87-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 53% of the time).
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge leads New York with 180 hits and an OBP of .458, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .701. He's batting .322.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.
- Juan Soto is hitting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks, while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.
- His batting average is 16th among qualified players, his on-base percentage second, and his slugging percentage fourth.
- Jazz Chisholm has 144 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.324/.436.
- Gleyber Torres has 15 home runs, 63 RBI and a batting average of .257 this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has accumulated 173 hits with a .537 slugging percentage, both team-high figures for the Guardians. He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .335.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 10th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor has 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 93rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.
- Steven Kwan a has .368 on-base percentage to pace the Guardians.
- Andres Gimenez has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .252.
Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head
- 8/22/2024: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/21/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/20/2024: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 4/14/2024: 8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/13/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/13/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 5/3/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/2/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 5/1/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/12/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
