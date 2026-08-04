Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 4

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Tuesday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Cardinals Game Info

New York Yankees (63-50) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (56-57)

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and Cardinals.TV

Yankees vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-190) | STL: (+176)

NYY: (-190) | STL: (+176) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+106) | STL: +1.5 (-128)

NYY: -1.5 (+106) | STL: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 4-7, 3.99 ERA vs Hunter Dobbins (Cardinals) - 2-1, 3.74 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Ryan Weathers (4-7) to the mound, while Hunter Dobbins (2-1) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Weathers' team is 8-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Weathers' team has been victorious in 47.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-9. The Cardinals have gone 3-1-0 ATS in Dobbins' four starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Dobbins' starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (63.1%)

Yankees vs Cardinals Moneyline

New York is a -190 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +176 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Cardinals are -128 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +106.

Yankees vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Cardinals contest on Aug. 4 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 52, or 59.1%, of the 88 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win nine times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 48 of their 110 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 52-58-0 against the spread in their 110 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 47.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (36-40).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The Cardinals have played in 110 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-61-6).

The Cardinals have covered 53.6% of their games this season, going 59-51-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with an OBP of .351, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .556. He's batting .263 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Luis Garcia leads New York in total hits (103) this season while batting .285 with 49 extra-base hits. He's slugging .568 with an on-base percentage of .315.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and second in slugging in the majors.

Garcia has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs.

Trent Grisham has 68 hits this season and has a slash line of .214/.314/.387.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .217 with a .293 OBP and 45 RBI for New York this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has accumulated a team-high .480 slugging percentage. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 44th and he is 29th in slugging.

Burleson hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .359 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Jordan Walker's 123 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified players, he is 21st in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .249 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 51 walks.

Ivan Herrera has a .357 on-base percentage to pace his team.

Yankees vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/3/2026: 13-7 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

13-7 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/17/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/16/2025: 12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/15/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/1/2024: 14-7 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

14-7 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/31/2024: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/30/2024: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/2/2023: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/1/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/1/2023: 11-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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