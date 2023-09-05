2023 Wyoming Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:58 AM

The Wyoming Cowboys' 2023 record sits at 5-1. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Wyoming 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Texas Tech September 2 W 35-33 Red Raiders (-13.5) 50.5 2 Portland State September 9 W 31-17 - - 3 @ Texas September 16 L 31-10 Longhorns (-29.5) 48.5 4 Appalachian State September 23 W 22-19 Cowboys (-2.5) 44.5 5 New Mexico September 30 W 35-26 Cowboys (-13.5) 40.5 6 Fresno State October 7 W 24-19 Bulldogs (-5.5) 42.5 7 @ Air Force October 14 - Falcons (-11.5) 42.5 View Full Table

Wyoming Last Game

The Cowboys went head to head against the Fresno State Bulldogs in their most recent game, winning 24-19. Andrew Peasley had 183 yards on 19-of-27 passing (70.4%) for the Cowboys in that matchup against the Bulldogs, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added four carries for 25 yards with his legs. Harrison Waylee toted the rock 22 times for 83 yards (3.8 yards per carry). He added two receptions for 14 yards. Treyton Welch accumulated six catches for 74 yards (12.3 per catch) and one touchdown against the Bulldogs.

Wyoming Betting Insights

Wyoming has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

