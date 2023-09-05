FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Wyoming Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 6:58 AM

The Wyoming Cowboys' 2023 record sits at 5-1. See their full schedule and results in the article below.

Wyoming 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Texas TechSeptember 2W 35-33Red Raiders (-13.5)50.5
2Portland StateSeptember 9W 31-17--
3@ TexasSeptember 16L 31-10Longhorns (-29.5)48.5
4Appalachian StateSeptember 23W 22-19Cowboys (-2.5)44.5
5New MexicoSeptember 30W 35-26Cowboys (-13.5)40.5
6Fresno StateOctober 7W 24-19Bulldogs (-5.5)42.5
7@ Air ForceOctober 14-Falcons (-11.5)42.5
Wyoming Last Game

The Cowboys went head to head against the Fresno State Bulldogs in their most recent game, winning 24-19. Andrew Peasley had 183 yards on 19-of-27 passing (70.4%) for the Cowboys in that matchup against the Bulldogs, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added four carries for 25 yards with his legs. Harrison Waylee toted the rock 22 times for 83 yards (3.8 yards per carry). He added two receptions for 14 yards. Treyton Welch accumulated six catches for 74 yards (12.3 per catch) and one touchdown against the Bulldogs.

Wyoming Betting Insights

  • Wyoming has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • The Cowboys have been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

