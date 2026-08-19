Woody Marks 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Woody Marks picked up 121.1 fantasy points last year, 31st among all NFL running backs. The Houston Texans RB is currently the 45th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
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Woody Marks Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Marks' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|114.8
|83
|25
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|106.0
|101
|35
Woody Marks 2025 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Marks finished with 23.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 17 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Rams
|0.3
|3
|3
|0
|-
|0
|0
|3
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|5.1
|3
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|51
|Week 3
|@Jaguars
|3.6
|6
|27
|0
|2
|1
|0
|36
|Week 4
|Titans
|23.9
|17
|69
|1
|5
|4
|1
|119
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|2.4
|7
|24
|0
|1
|0
|0
|24
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|9.5
|10
|15
|0
|5
|3
|1
|35
|Week 8
|49ers
|11.1
|11
|62
|0
|4
|4
|0
|111
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Woody Marks vs. Other Texans Rushers
The Texans threw the ball on 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Marks' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Woody Marks
|196
|703
|2
|32
|3.6
|David Montgomery
|158
|716
|8
|33
|4.5
|C.J. Stroud
|48
|209
|1
|8
|4.4
|Jawhar Jordan
|43
|193
|0
|5
|4.5
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