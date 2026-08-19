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Woody Marks 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Woody Marks 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Woody Marks picked up 121.1 fantasy points last year, 31st among all NFL running backs. The Houston Texans RB is currently the 45th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Woody Marks Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Marks' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points114.88325
2026 Projected Fantasy Points106.010135

Woody Marks 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Marks finished with 23.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 17 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Rams0.3330-003
Week 2Buccaneers5.1314011051
Week 3@Jaguars3.6627021036
Week 4Titans23.917691541119
Week 5@Ravens2.4724010024
Week 7@Seahawks9.51015053135
Week 849ers11.111620440111

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Woody Marks vs. Other Texans Rushers

The Texans threw the ball on 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Marks' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Woody Marks1967032323.6
David Montgomery1587168334.5
C.J. Stroud48209184.4
Jawhar Jordan43193054.5

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Want more data and analysis on Woody Marks? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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