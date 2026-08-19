Woody Marks 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Woody Marks picked up 121.1 fantasy points last year, 31st among all NFL running backs. The Houston Texans RB is currently the 45th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) heading into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Woody Marks Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Marks' fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 114.8 83 25 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 106.0 101 35

Woody Marks 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 4 versus the Tennessee Titans -- Marks finished with 23.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 17 carries, 69 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 50 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Rams 0.3 3 3 0 - 0 0 3 Week 2 Buccaneers 5.1 3 14 0 1 1 0 51 Week 3 @Jaguars 3.6 6 27 0 2 1 0 36 Week 4 Titans 23.9 17 69 1 5 4 1 119 Week 5 @Ravens 2.4 7 24 0 1 0 0 24 Week 7 @Seahawks 9.5 10 15 0 5 3 1 35 Week 8 49ers 11.1 11 62 0 4 4 0 111 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Woody Marks vs. Other Texans Rushers

The Texans threw the ball on 55.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Marks' 2025 rushing numbers stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Woody Marks 196 703 2 32 3.6 David Montgomery 158 716 8 33 4.5 C.J. Stroud 48 209 1 8 4.4 Jawhar Jordan 43 193 0 5 4.5

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