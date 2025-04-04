Wood Memorial Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 4/5/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Wood Memorial on Saturday, April 5th.

Wood Memorial Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Wood Memorial Odds

This is the field for the 2025 Wood Memorial, including the post positions, trainers, jockeys, and official morning-line odds for each runner.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Rodriguez Bob Baffert Mike Smith 5-2 2 Captain Cook Rick Dutrow Manny Franco 7-2 3 Tiger Twenty Four Bill Mott Javier Castellano 30-1 4 My Mitole Carlos Martin Luis Rivera, Jr. 20-1 5 Sand Devil Linda Rice Jose Lezcano 8-1 6 Hill Road Chad Brown Joel Rosario SCR 7 Grande Todd Pletcher Dylan Davis 5-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

