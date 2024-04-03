Wizards vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 3

Wizards vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (43-33) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites against the Washington Wizards (15-61) on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on MNMT and SportsNet LA. The matchup's point total is set at 234.

Wizards vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -12.5 -114 -106 234 -110 -110 -900 +610

Wizards vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (75.4%)

Wizards vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have registered a 36-39-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 35 wins against the spread in 76 games this year.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 42 times.

The Wizards have hit the over 50% of the time this year (38 of 76 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (19-20-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (17-19-1).

When playing at home, the Lakers go over the total 48.7% of the time (19 of 39 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 62.2% of games (23 of 37).

Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (22-15-1) than at home (13-23-2).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over less often at home (18 of 38, 47.4%) than on the road (20 of 38, 52.6%).

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis is averaging 24.7 points, 3.5 assists and 12.6 boards.

LeBron James averages 25.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists, shooting 53.8% from the field and 41.6% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Austin Reaves averages 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 18.1 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie's numbers on the season are 10.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 38.9% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Wizards Leaders

Kyle Kuzma averages 22.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Jordan Poole averages 16.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also draining 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 32% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is sinking 51% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

The Wizards get 12 points per game from Tyus Jones, plus 2.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Per game, Corey Kispert gives the Wizards 13 points, 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

