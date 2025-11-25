Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

Wizards vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSSE and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (1-15) are underdogs (+9) as they attempt to stop a 14-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (11-7) at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on FDSSE and MNMT. The over/under is 236.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -9 236.5 -400 +315

Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (74.4%)

Wizards vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread nine times over 18 games with a set spread.

The Wizards have four wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under nine times out of 16 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the point total 10 times in 16 opportunities (62.5%).

Atlanta has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered two times in seven games at home, and it has covered seven times in 11 games when playing on the road.

In home games, the Hawks go over the over/under 42.9% of the time (three of seven games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 54.5% of games (six of 11).

This year, Washington is 0-6-0 at home against the spread (.000 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (four times out of six) than on the road (six of 10) this season.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.4 points, 9.6 boards and 7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 16.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 assists and 6.2 boards.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.3 points, 3.2 boards and 3.6 assists.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 5.7 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is also draining 50.7% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Kyshawn George averages 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is also making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 44% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 treys per contest.

CJ McCollum averages 16.5 points, 3.3 boards and 3.3 assists. He is draining 40.9% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

The Wizards are receiving 11.5 points, 3 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Tre Johnson.

Per game, Carlton Carrington gets the Wizards 6.3 points, 3.6 boards and 4.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.