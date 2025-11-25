Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

Lakers vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Los Angeles Lakers (12-4) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (5-12) on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena as 6-point favorites. The contest airs at 11 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Lakers vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -6 227.5 -230 +190

Lakers vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (59.8%)

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 11 times in 16 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 5-12-0 this year.

This season, Lakers games have hit the over 10 times out of 17 chances.

Clippers games this year have gone over the point total 58.8% of the time (10 out of 17 games with a set point total).

The Lakers have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-3-0) than they have in home games (4-2-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Lakers hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total six times in six opportunities this season (100%). In road games, they have hit the over four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Clippers are 1-7-0 at home against the spread (.125 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-5-0 ATS (.444).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Clippers' games have finished above the over/under at home (62.5%, five of eight) than away (55.6%, five of nine).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 34.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 31.1% from downtown, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Austin Reaves averages 27.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

Deandre Ayton averages 15.5 points, 8.4 boards and 0.9 assists.

Jake Laravia's numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the floor and 34.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made treys.

Rui Hachimura's numbers on the season are 15 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 56.2% from the floor and 48.3% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 27.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He is also sinking 45.3% of his shots from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range, with 3.9 triples per game (third in league).

Per game, Ivica Zubac provides the Clippers 17 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the field.

Kris Dunn averages 7.1 points, 2.6 boards and 2.6 assists. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor.

Kawhi Leonard's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 50% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

