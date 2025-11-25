Michigan State vs East Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

The Michigan State Spartans (5-0) will look to continue a five-game win streak when they host the East Carolina Pirates (2-3) on November 25, 2025 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Michigan State vs. East Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Arena: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Michigan State-East Carolina spread (Michigan State -23.5) or over/under (144.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Michigan State vs. East Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan State has won two games against the spread this season.

East Carolina is winless against the spread this season (0-4-0).

At home last season, the Spartans owned a worse record against the spread (10-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (7-2-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Pirates had a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Michigan State vs. East Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan State has been named as the moneyline favorite three times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Spartans have played as a favorite of -7692 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

East Carolina has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Pirates have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +2200 or longer.

Michigan State has an implied victory probability of 98.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Michigan State vs. East Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan State averages 79 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.4 per outing (33rd in college basketball). It has a +78 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.6 points per game.

Jaxon Kohler leads Michigan State, averaging 15.2 points per game (307th in college basketball).

East Carolina has a -48 scoring differential, falling short by 9.6 points per game. It is putting up 72 points per game, 290th in college basketball, and is allowing 81.6 per outing to rank 313th in college basketball.

Joran Riley is 89th in college basketball with a team-high 18.5 points per game.

The Spartans win the rebound battle by 14 boards on average. They collect 40.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.6 per contest.

Kohler is 36th in college basketball play with 9.8 rebounds per game to lead the Spartans.

The 34 rebounds per game the Pirates accumulate rank 183rd in the nation, 2.6 more than the 31.4 their opponents collect.

Giovanni Emejuru leads the team with 9.8 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball).

Michigan State ranks 139th in college basketball with 100.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th in college basketball defensively with 80.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Pirates average 88.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (308th in college basketball), and allow 100.5 points per 100 possessions (314th in college basketball).

