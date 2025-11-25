St. John's vs Baylor College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

The Baylor Bears (4-0) will attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the St. John's Red Storm (3-2) on November 25, 2025 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

St. John's vs. Baylor Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

5 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

St. John's vs. Baylor Picks and Prediction

Prediction: St. John's win (64.8%)

St. John's vs. Baylor: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's went 22-14-0 ATS last season.

Baylor covered 14 times in 34 games with a spread last season.

When the spread was set as 4.5 or more last season, St. John's (16-12) covered a higher percentage of those games when it was the favorite (57.1%) than Baylor (2-7) did as the underdog (22.2%).

Against the spread last year, the Red Storm played worse at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Bears had a better winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than on the road (.182, 2-9-0).

St. John's vs. Baylor: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's went 28-3 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 90.3% of those games).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, the Red Storm had a record of 24-2 (92.3%).

Last season, Baylor was listed as the underdog in 12 games and failed to win any of those contests.

Last season, the Bears were at least a +184 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, St. John's has an implied win probability of 69.2%.

St. John's vs. Baylor Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, St. John's was the 65th-ranked squad in college basketball (78.5 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 27th (65.8 points allowed per game).

Last year, St. John's was eighth-best in the country in rebounds (36.9 per game) and 182nd in rebounds allowed (31.2).

Last season St. John's was ranked 53rd in the nation in assists with 15.7 per game.

St. John's was 98th in the country in turnovers per game (10.3) and 17th-best in turnovers forced (14.2) last season.

Last year Baylor scored 76.1 points per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 69.8 points per contest (104th-ranked).

Baylor grabbed 32.8 boards per game (135th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29.9 rebounds per contest (94th-ranked).

Baylor ranked 111th in the country with 14.4 assists per game.

Baylor committed 10.1 turnovers per game (79th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

