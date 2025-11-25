Iowa State vs Creighton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

The Creighton Bluejays (3-2) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they take on the Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) on November 25, 2025 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Iowa State vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State win (77.7%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Tuesday's Iowa State-Creighton spread (Iowa State -8.5) or over/under (151.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

Creighton has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Creighton covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cyclones did a better job covering the spread in away games (7-4-0) than they did in home games (9-8-0) last year.

The Bluejays' winning percentage against the spread at home was .647 (11-6-0) last season. Away, it was .818 (9-2-0).

Iowa State vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has won in each of the two contests it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

Oddsmakers have given the Cyclones the best odds of winning they have seen this season with a -465 moneyline listed for this contest.

Creighton has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Bluejays have played as a moneyline underdog of +350 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Iowa State has a 82.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Iowa State vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State has a +134 scoring differential, topping opponents by 26.8 points per game. It is putting up 93 points per game to rank 26th in college basketball and is allowing 66.2 per contest to rank 54th in college basketball.

Iowa State's leading scorer, Tamin Lipsey, is 95th in the nation putting up 18.4 points per game.

Creighton is outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game, with a +36 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.6 points per game (203rd in college basketball) and gives up 70.4 per outing (130th in college basketball).

Blake Harper's team-leading 12.2 points per game rank him 698th in college basketball.

The Cyclones rank 200th in college basketball at 33.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.2 more than the 28.4 their opponents average.

Joshua Jefferson leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game (112th in college basketball action).

The Bluejays are 94th in college basketball at 36.4 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 32.2 their opponents average.

Harper leads the Bluejays with 6.6 rebounds per game (251st in college basketball).

Iowa State scores 113.7 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball), while allowing 81 points per 100 possessions (44th in college basketball).

The Bluejays' 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 217th in college basketball, and the 87 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 116th in college basketball.

