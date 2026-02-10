FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Logo
Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show Performer Odds: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus Among the Favorites

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show Performer Odds: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus Among the Favorites

Shortly after Bad Bunny's halftime performance at Super Bowl LX, FanDuel Canada unveiled its odds for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner.

Leading the list of potential performers for 2027 are Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and Cardi B.

Check out the full odds for Super Bowl LXI's Halftime Show performer below.

2027 Super Bowl Halftime Performer Betting Odds

Settled on the main artist who will perform at Super Bowl LXI halftime, confirmed by the NFL. Does not include guest appearances. All bets action.

Artist
Odds
Miley Cyrus+310
Cardi B+440
Taylor Swift+490
Lil Wayne+520
A$AP Rocky+610
Justin Bieber+790
J.Cole+880

When Is the Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement?

The NFL often announces the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer within the first few weeks of the regular season. For example, Bad Bunny was unveiled as the Super Bowl LX artist on September 28th, 2025.

Where Can I Bet On the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show?

Betting on the Super Bowl Halftime Show is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

