Premier League Betting: 2 Best EPL Futures Bets to Target

The English Premier League is entering the home stretch, and this is a fun time to dive into EPL futures markets via the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which futures bets make sense? Let's take a look.

All soccer odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change after this article is published.

Best Premier League Futures Bets

As of February 10th, Manchester City are six points back of Arsenal, who are -700 to win the league. The Gunners are clearly in a commanding position, but I like City's chances to catch them a little better than these +380 odds indicate.

Some of that has to do with the fact this Arsenal group hasn't won it before and has -- at times -- already looked a bit shaky in high-pressure moments.

As for City, they have some issues defensively, but the addition of Marc Guehi should be a big help. City also have plenty of attacking talent, led by Erling Haaland. One of the best finishers in the world, Haaland owns -900 EPL Golden Boot odds. While his goals have gone a bit dry since a red-hot start to the campaign, Haaland is more than capable of going on a tear the rest of the way.

A huge inflection point in this market will be the Arsenal at Manchester City matchup on April 18th. Obviously, a lot can happen between now and then, but if City are able to win that match, it may get them right back into things. On the flip side, if Arsenal go to City and win, it may be curtains for the title race.

I think Arsenal are super legit, mostly because of their defense, and they very well may wind up winning the league. But City are on the Gunners' shoulder, and given the know-how of Pep Guardiola, I'm intrigued by these odds for City.

Brighton sit 14th in the table, three points out of 10th (as of February 10th). There are reasons to believe they can climb into the top half.

The biggest reason is that Brighton are already performing like a top-10 side once you dig into the underlying numbers.

The Seagulls rank eighth in goal difference (+1). Advanced stats also point to Brighton being pretty unlucky. Per FOTMOB's expected goals numbers, Brighton rank 10th in expected points.

In addition to that, Brighton are just a better side than some of their main competition for a top-10 spot -- especially Fulham (-125 top-half odds) and Everton (+110). According to FOTMOB, Fulham and Everton check in 13th and 15th, respectively, in expected points, and Everton are going to be sans Jack Grealish for the rest of the season.

Brighton also have a fairly friendly schedule, with upcoming matches versus all four of the main relegation candidates (Wolves, Burley, Forest and Leeds).

All in all, Brighton check a lot of boxes and can push into the top 10.

