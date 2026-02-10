Celtics vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 11

Celtics vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

The Chicago Bulls (24-30) are heavy underdogs (by 14 points) to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (34-19) on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 226.5 points.

Celtics vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -14 226.5 -752 +530

Celtics vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (77.8%)

Celtics vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Celtics are 29-23-1 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have 24 wins against the spread in 54 games this season.

Celtics games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 19 times out of 54 chances this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on 27 of 54 set point totals (50%).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread on the road (17-9-1) than it has at home (12-14-0).

In home games, the Celtics exceed the over/under 34.6% of the time (nine of 26 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, exceeding the total in 37% of games (10 of 27).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.481, 13-13-1 record) than on the road (.407, 11-16-0).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under less frequently at home (12 times out of 27) than on the road (15 of 27) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29.4 points, 6.9 boards and 4.7 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Derrick White averages 17.4 points, 4.4 boards and 5.5 assists.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 16.6 points, 9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Payton Pritchard averages 17.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 8.3 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 63.5% from the floor (fifth in NBA).

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis averages 15.2 points, 5.3 boards and 2 assists. He is also sinking 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 8.6 boards and 8.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Anfernee Simons averages 14.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He is sinking 44.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per game.

Per game, Tre Jones gets the Bulls 12.4 points, 3 rebounds and 5.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Collin Sexton averages 14.4 points, 2 boards and 3.7 assists. He is sinking 48.2% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

